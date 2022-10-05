Bhopal, Oct 5 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh increased to 10,54,385 on Wednesday with the detection of 15 fresh cases, a health official said.

Also Read | Shiv Sena Dussehra Rally: Uddhav Thackeray Launches Frontal Attack on Eknath Shinde Faction, Calls Them 'Traitors', Vows Return of Shiv Sainik As CM Soon.

The death toll increased to 10,773 after one more person succumbed to the infection in the past 24 hours.

Also Read | Durga Visarjan 2022: Six Drown During Durga Idol Immersion in Rajasthan's Ajmer District.

The COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 0.4 per cent, he said.

The recovery count increased by 15 to touch 10,43,501, leaving the state with 111 active cases, the official said.

With 3,185 samples examined during the day, the overall test count in the state went up to 3,00,62,232, he added.

A government release said 13,31,83,932 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including six on Wednesday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,385, new cases 15, death toll 10,773, recoveries 10,43,501, active cases 111, number of tests so far 3,00,62,232.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)