Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) Mumbai on Sunday reported 213 new coronavirus positive cases and three deaths, which pushed its infection tally to 7,61,146 and fatality count to 16,306, the city civic body said.

Also Read | Kerala: Woman Pours Acid On Lover For Rejecting Marriage Proposal in Idukki District, Arrested.

A total of 281 patients were discharged during the day, which took the city's recovery count to 7,39,707, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

Also Read | Delhi Horror: Civil Defence Employee Rapes 15-Year-Old Girl On Pretext of Providing Job in Coaching Centre.

All the three patients who succumbed to the infection on Sunday were women above 60 years of age, who suffered from co-morbidities.

As 31,801 more people were tested, the overall test figure of the financial capital of the country reached 1,21,40,647.

There are 2,577 active cases in Mumbai at present. Its recovery rate is 97 per cent, while the doubling rate is 2,403 days.

Although there is no active containment zone in the metropolis, 12 buildings have been sealed to contain the spread of the virus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)