Mumbai, Aug 24 (PTI) Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,37,091 on Monday with the addition of 743 new cases, while 20 fresh deaths took the toll to 7,439, the city civic body said.

The financial capital thus recorded the lowest number of deaths - 20 - since May 11, and also the second lowest single-day cases in August.

The civic body said with 1,025 new patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered patients increased to 1,11,084.

According to the BMC, the city has 18,263 active COVID-19 cases.

Earlier on May 11, the city had recorded 20 deaths and since then the daily death toll went up slowly.

According to the BMC, 709 cases were recorded in the city on August 4, the lowest so far this month.

