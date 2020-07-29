Nagpur, Jul 29 (PTI) Nagpur district on Wednesday reported 305 new coronavirus cases - highest one-day spike - taking its tally to 4,792, while 11 more deaths pushed up the toll above the 100-mark, the local administration said.

Also, 379 patients were discharged from hospitals - highest in a day so far - raising the count of recoveries to 3,069, said a District Information Office release here.

The number of active coronavirus cases stood at 1,616 in the eastern Maharashtra district, it said.

Eleven more patients died - highest fatalities in a day - taking the toll to 107, the release added.

