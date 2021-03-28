Nagpur, Mar 28 (PTI) Nagpur district on Sunday saw a record 58 COVID-19 deaths, while an addition of 3,970 cases took the overall tally to 2,18,820, an official said.

The toll in the district is now 4,931, while the recovery count stands at 1,76,113, which includes 3,479 people who were discharged on Sunday, he added.

Nagpur's active caseload is 37,776, the official said.

With 16,155 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Nagpur went up to 15,91,498.

