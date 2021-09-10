Nashik, Sep 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,06,518 on Friday after 121 cases were detected, while the day also saw one death and 115 people getting discharged, an official said.

Also Read | Kerala Reports 25,010 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Test Positivity Rate at 16.53%.

The toll in the district is 8,602 and the recovery count is 3,97,012, he added.

Also Read | Bengaluru Man Duped of Rs 11 Lakh by Fraudster on Pretext of Job Offer in Foreign Country.

With 3,804 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 24,97,976, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)