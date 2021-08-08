Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 8 (ANI): With COVID-19 cases still being reported, the Karnataka government has decided to extend the night curfew in Ballari and Vijayanagara districts.

As per the state government's notification, the night curfew will continue to be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am in the districts.

Also Read | Foreign Portfolio Investors Infuse Rs 975 Crore to India's Equities Segment in First Week of August 2021.

Further, all social / political / sports / entertainment / academic / cultural / religious functions / other gatherings and large congregations will remain prohibited in districts at all hours.

"Jathres, temple festivals, processions, and congregations not allowed," it added.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Steals TTE's Uniform and Challan Book, Extorts Fine From Railway Passengers; Arrested in Bijnor.

Any persons found violating the measures in the two districts will be liable under the relevant provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the state said, adding that legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions will be applicable against them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)