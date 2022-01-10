Noida, Jan 10 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday logged 1,223 new COVID-19 infections while its tally of active cases rose to 5,779, the highest for any district in Uttar Pradesh, official data showed.

Neighbouring Ghaziabad's active case tally reached 4,614 as it recorded 1,385 new infections, the data issued by the Uttar Pradesh health department for a 24-hour period showed.

Also Read | Kolkata: Man Murders Friend for Making Obscene Remark on His Wife in Anandapur; Arrested.

The two districts together account for over 30 per cent of the active cases of the coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh (33,946), according to official statistics.

Since Sunday, 71 patients recovered from the disease in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 70 in Ghaziabad, the data showed.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Terrorists Killed by Security Forces in Encounter in Kulgam.

So far, Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 468 deaths and Ghaziabad 461 deaths due to COVID-19 pandemic, which started in 2020, according to the official figures.

Uttar Pradesh on Monday logged 8,334 new cases of COVID-19 which pushed its active tally of infections to 33,946, the data showed.

Four more deaths were recorded in the state on Monday, with the total number of fatalities due to the pandemic surging to 22,932, the data showed. PTI KIS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)