New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The BJP ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) will open 104 face mask banks in all the wards of the civic body to protect people from COVID-19.

North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash on Sunday inaugurated a 'mask bank' at his official residence from where one can get or donate masks.

"The North Corporation is serving the citizens of Delhi and now it is providing masks to them free of cost so they can prevent themselves from the coronavirus infection as well as from the penalty of Rs 2,000 imposed by the Delhi government," he said.

North Delhi civic body will open 104 mask banks with the help of councillors, one in each municipal ward, he said. Nearly 500 masks were distributed from the mask bank the mayor inaugurated.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to all political, social and religious organisations in the city to distribute face masks among the people and also aware them about its use and other preventive measures against COVID-19.

Delhi recorded 5,879 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day taking the infection tally on Saturday to 5,23,117, while 111 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,270.

