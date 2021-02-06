Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Over 37,000 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 across Maharashtra on Saturday, taking the total number of people who have got the doses since the drive started on January 16 to over 4.72 lakh, a health official said.

He said of the 37,862 people inoculated on Saturday, 12,153 were frontline health workers.

"With this, the total number of people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state has reached 4,72,805," the official added.

