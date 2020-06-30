Palghar, Jun 30 (PTI) The district administration of Palghar in Maharashtra on Tuesday requisitioned the services of private medical practitioners to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Palghar collector Kailas Shinde, in an order, urged medical practitioners residing in the district (except those in Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation areas) to provide their services in tackling the health crisis.

The order said doctors with MBBS and BAMS degrees, among other streams, will serve patients at different COVID care and health centres, and dedicated coronavirus hospitals, according to an official release.

Functioning of these doctors will be monitored by District Civil Surgeon Dr Kanchan Wanere, the release said.

When contacted, Wanere said there were around 100 private doctors in the district.

Of these, 45 have already been deployed at various COVID-19 facilities, she said.

However, doctors aged 55 and above are not being deployed to tackle the coronavirus situation, she said.

Till June 29, Palghar district, located adjoining Mumbai, had recorded 4,590 coronavirus cases and 121 fatalities.

