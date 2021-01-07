Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 7 (ANI): While reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state and the preparedness for vaccination, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday requested the people to be vigilant for the next two months.

Patnaik while reviewing the meeting with officials via video-conferencing said that the state is fully open, starting with business establishments, religious institutions, and education is about to open soon.

During the review of the current COVID-19 situation of state and vaccination in the state on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said, "the second phase of the infection has started in England and Europe and that the lockdown has been reintroduced in some countries. So we have to follow the Covid-19 guidelines more carefully."

Patnaik said the vaccine has raised hopes among the people. He said that Odisha is fully prepared to implement the vaccination program.

He emphasized the need to focus on the need to address the issues related to the vaccination.

Informing about the vaccination preparations, Health Secretary Prdeepta Mohapatra said that as per the directives of the Central Government, a list has been drawn up for the immunization of 3,28,570 health workers working in both the private and public sectors, while the police, the municipal staff and the Covids are working on vaccinations. He informed that both the state and district level steering committee meetings have been completed.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary of the Department of Higher Education and the Principal Secretary of the Department of Schools and Mass Education briefed the Chief Minister on the opening of schools and colleges.

According to the state government, the schools for 10th and 12th will reopen from January 8 while colleges and universities for final year students will reopen from January 11. (ANI)

