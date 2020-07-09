Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 9 (ANI): Permission of local police station will be mandatory for marriage and funeral in Odisha as per the new guideline of the state government.

The Odisha government has directed the district and police authorities in the state to ensure strict implementation of guidelines for marriage and funeral related functions.

A maximum of 50 people will be allowed for marriage and 20 for funeral.

"Marriage and its related functions shall be held only with prior permission (in writing or through electronic communication) of the local police station. Local police station will be authorised to give permission for holding marriage and its related functions subject to participation of maximum 50 persons," read the guideline.

"Funeral and its related functions shall be held only with prior permission (in writing or through electronic communication) of the local police station,"it said.

In case of marriage functions, the host and owner/manager of the marriage venue/premises shall be held responsible for ensuring the guideline and will be liable for legal action for any violation. (ANI)

