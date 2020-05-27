India News | COVID-19 Positive Woman Gives Birth to Healthy Child in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], May 27 (ANI): A COVID-19 positive woman on Tuesday gave birth to a healthy female child at North Bengal Medical College & Hospital (NBMC&H) in Siliguri.

Dr Sandip Sengupta, Head of Gynecology Department at NBMC&H told ANI, "A coronavirus positive woman gave birth to a female child. As of now, the newborn is healthy."

Congratulating his team involved in the delivery of the newborn, Dr Sengupta said, "Initially, there was a fear factor, not only to the people but also amongst the health care workers dealing with COVID-19 pandemic."

"Both Mother and Child are doing good as of now. If needed, we will be shifting them to the COVID-19 dedicated hospital later," he added. (ANI)

