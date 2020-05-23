India News | COVID-19: Pune Officials Hold Meet with Pvt Hospitals for Beds

Pune, May 23 (PTI) The Pune district and civic administration held a meeting with representatives of around 60 private hospitals here on Saturday after the Maharashtra government issued orders for taking control of 80 per cent beds in such private facilities amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Collector Naval Kishore Ram said the meeting to regularise 80 per cent beds in private hospitals was constructive.

Also Read | Eid Moon Sighting in India, Chand Raat 2020 News Updates: Eid Ul Fitr on May 25 Across India, Shawwal Crescent Not Sighted Today.

Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said, with this decision of the state government, other over 2,000 normal beds, 800 ICU beds with ventilators and oxygen facilities of around 100 hospitals will be available for the district and civic administration.

Non-government health care providers in Maharashtra have been asked to accommodate maximum number of patients with 80 per cent of the operational bed capacity to be regulated by rates sanctioned by the government.

Also Read | Data Related to COVID-19 Patients Shared by Kerala Govt Deleted, Sprinklr Informs High Court.

Gaikwad said, if needed, ICU beds at accident and gynaec hospitals can also be taken over to treat COVID-19 patients.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)