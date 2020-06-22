Pune, Jun 22 (PTI) Pune district reported 212 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths from the infection on Monday, an official said.

The district's COVID-19 count is 12,686 while the death toll now stands at 518, he informed.

A total of 255 people were discharged post recovery from the infection during the day, the official added.

