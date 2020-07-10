Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 10: Punjab Government on Friday announced the cancellation of pending examination of class XII amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the results of class XII students on the basis of the best-performing subjects formula as suggested by the Centre.

"#PunjabGovernment cancels pending examinations of class XII, open school divulge School Education Minister, @VijayIndrSingla. PSEB to declare results on basis of best performing subjects formula stated the Cabinet Minister," said the state government in a tweet. (ANI)

