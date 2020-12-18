Chandigarh, Dec 18 (PTI) The death toll due to COVID-19 in Punjab climbed to 5,170 on Friday as 20 more people succumbed to the disease, while the caseload surged to 1,62,270 with 444 fresh infections, according to a medical bulletin.

Five deaths were reported from Jalandhar, four each from Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur, three from Mohali, two from Rupnagar and one each from Bathinda and Patiala, the bulletin said.

There are 5,981 active COVID-19 cases in the state, it said.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 94, Jalandhar 81 and Ludhiana 75, among other districts.

A total of 483 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,51,119, the bulletin said.

Eleven critical patients are on ventilator support, while 100 are on oxygen support, it said.

So far, 36,34,626 samples have been collected for testing, it said. PTI CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)