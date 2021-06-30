Chandigarh, Jun 30 (PTI) With 262 fresh cases, Punjab's COVID-19 tally climbed to 5,95,609 on Wednesday, while 15 more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the viral disease to 16,052 in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases has dropped to 3,134, the bulletin said.

The fresh deaths were reported from several districts, including Amritsar, Bathinda and Faridkot.

Amritsar reported the highest number of 34 cases, followed by Bathinda (28) and Jalandhar (23).

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the state stood at 0.54 per cent.

With 452 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 5,76,423, according to the bulletin.

There are 103 critical patients on ventilator support, 339 other critical patients and 1,501 on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,08,96,152 samples have so far been collected for testing in the state, it added.

Meanwhile, with nine fresh cases, Chandigarh's COVID-19 tally shot up to 61,670, according to the bulletin.

With no fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll stood at 808.

The number of active cases has dropped to 154 in Chandigarh, according to the bulletin.

With 23 patients recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 60,708, the bulletin said.

A total of 5,67,172 samples have been taken for testing so far with 5,04,242 of those testing negative for the viral disease, while the reports of 19 are awaited, it added.

