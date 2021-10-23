Chandigarh, Oct 23 (PTI) Punjab on Saturday reported 26 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 6,02,189, according to a medical bulletin.

With no death reported in the last twenty-four hours, the toll stood at 16,551.

Also Read | MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, His Mother Kunda Thackeray and Sister Jaywanti Test COVID-19 Positive.

Among the new cases, Jalandhar reported six, followed by four in Mohali and three each in Bathinda and Gurdaspur.

The number of active cases stands at 231, according to the bulletin.

Also Read | Maharashtra: One Arrested for Stabbing Man Multiple Times in Thane.

Twenty-five people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,407.

Chandigarh reported only one case, taking the total count to 65,321. The toll stood at 820.

The number of active cases in the city was 27 and the number of cured people was 64,474.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)