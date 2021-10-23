Mumbai, October 23: A Thane based man ,identified as Ashok Marsale, was arrested for allegedly stabbing a hotel owner last week after the latter refused to serve food to the accused on concrete ledge outside the hotel instead of at a table. Report informs that Marsale was on a run after the incident, however the Rabodi police had received a tip that he has returned at his home on Amberkar Road in the city. Following which the police arrested him. Thane Shocker: Jobless Man Stabs Mother to Death With Screwdriver After She Refuses To Give Him Money, Arrested.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, as Marsale was denied to get food on a ledge outside the hotel, he took out a dagger and attacked the victim for over 20 times, identified as Prashant Pujari who owns the Ruchi Chinese Center near Castle Mill in Rabodi. Pujari reportedly sustained injuries in his arms and head. The accused, Ashok Marsale, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Thane Shocker: Man Forcibly Takes 11-Year-Old Girl to His House and Rapes Her, Assaults Her Mother.

Ramchandra Valatkar, Inspector, Rabodi Police Station said, “Marsale asked the hotel owner, Prashant Pujari (39), to serve him his order on a concrete ledge outside the hotel instead of at a table inside like everyone else. Due to the ongoing restrictions placed in the city in light of the pandemic, Pujari refused and this angered Marsale,” as reported by the HT. The accused has been remanded in police custody for 10 days.

