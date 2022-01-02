Chandigarh, Jan 2 (PTI) Three more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Sunday, while 417 fresh cases of the disease pushed the state's infection tally to 6,05,509, according to a medical bulletin.

The fatalities were reported in Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana and Mohali, and with this, the death toll reached 16,648, it showed.

Punjab is witnessing a consistent rise in the number of infections for the past few days.

The state reported 100 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 167 on Thursday, 221 on Friday and 332 on Saturday as daily Covid testing hovered around 15,000 to 16,000.

The number of active cases now stands at 1,369, up from 1,041 a day back.

Of the fresh cases, Patiala reported 133, followed by Pathankot with 78, Mohali 55 and Jalandhar 45.

Fifty-two more people have recovered from the infection in the state, taking the number of recoveries to 5,87,492, the bulletin showed.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 96 more COVID-19 cases, taking its total count to 66,061.

The death toll stands at 1,079 with no Covid-related fatality being reported in the city in a span of 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the city rose to 321, as against 236 on Saturday, while the number of recoveries is 64,661.

