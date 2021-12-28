Chandigarh, Dec 28 (PTI) One more Covid-related death was reported in Punjab on Tuesday while 51 fresh cases took the infection tally to 6,04,331, according to a medical bulletin.

With one more fatality, the toll reached 16,642. It also included a death case which was not reported earlier.

Also Read | Goa CM Pramod Sawant Says 'Weddings, Foreign Returnees Caused COVID-19 Surge in the State'.

Among the fresh cases, Pathankot reported 12 cases, followed by 10 in Patiala and five in Mohali.

The number of active cases is 390, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Collector Karamveer Sharma Orders To Withhold Own Salary Over Failure To Dispose of Pending Complaints.

Fifty-three more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,87,299, it said.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 15 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,796, the bulletin said.

With the death of a 77-year-old covid positive man, the toll reached 1,079.

The number of active cases in the city was 100 while the number of cured persons was 64,617, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)