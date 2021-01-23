Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) Two deaths linked to the coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan on Saturday, raising the toll to 2,758, while 203 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 3,16,485, according to a health bulletin.

The new fatalities were reported from Jaipur and Udaipur, while Kota reported a maximum of 47 new COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said.

The remaining cases were reported from Ajmer, Alwar, Baran, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sawaimadhopur, Sirohi, Tonk and Udaipur.

A total of 3,10,279 patients have recovered from the infection in the state and the number of active cases stands at 3,448, according to the bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)