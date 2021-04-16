Nagpur, Apr 13 (PTI) Nagpur on Friday saw a record 75 deaths from COVID-19, while 6,194 cases were added to the tally and 5,894 people were discharged, an official said.

The tally stands at 3,09,043, including 6,109 deaths, and the recover count is 2,38,599, leaving the district with an active caseload of 64,335, he said.

With 25,573 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in Nagpur went up to 19,41,009, he said.

