Patna, Aug 24 (PTI) The total number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients in Bihar crossed the one lakh- mark on Monday, a bulletin issued by the health department said here.

The state also reported 17 deaths due to the infection taking the number of fatalities to 627, while its coronavirus tally rose to 1,23,382 after 1,227 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, it said.

Bihar now has 21,393 active cases.

While 2,908 patients have recovered from the disease in past 24 hours, altogether 1,01,362 people have been cured of it till date, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate has improved to 82.15 per cent, which is 7 per cent more than the national average.

The bulletin said that 24.94 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, which included 62,215 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

Eight of the 17 fresh fatalities were also reported from Patna, which recorded casualties after a gap of three days, taking its death toll to 124. Two deaths were reported from Siwan while one each was registered in Aurangabad, Bhojpur, Katihar, Madhepura, Nalanda, Nawada and Rohtas.

The districts that reported over 20 deaths also included Bhagalpur (47), Gaya (42), Rohtas (29), Munger (28), Nalanda (26), Muzaffarpur (25), Vaishali (24), East Champaran (23 ), Saran and Bhojpur (22 each) and Samastipur (21).

Of the 1,227 new cases, Patna accounted for the highest at 225, followed by Muzaffarpur (75), East Champaran (68), Saharsa (65), West Champaran (51). The remaining cases were registered in several other districts.

The state capuital also topped the list of infections with 19,112 cases.

Other districts with high number of cases include Muzaffarpur (5,298), Begusarai (4,845), Bhagalpur (4,859), East Champaran (4,525), Nalanda (4,327), Gaya (4,232), Katihar (4,220) and Rohtas (4,122).

