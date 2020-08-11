Surat, Aug 11 (PTI) The coronavirus tally in Surat rose to 16,282 with 236 new cases reportedon Tuesday in the district, the Gujarat health department said.

The COVID-19 death toll in Surat crossed the 700-mark and rose to 705 with ten new deaths - five each in the city and rural parts of the south Gujarat district, the department said in a release.

As many as 183 patients were discharged in the district on Tuesday. All these recoveries were reported from the city,it said.

As many as 3,226 patients are currently under treatment for COVID-19 in the district, local authorities said.

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said the total caseload in the city stands at 13,058 with 177 of the 236 new cases reported within civic limits.

The SMC has carried out active surveillance of 7.98 lakh people involving 2,617 teams, it said.

The SMC also said it has so far surveyed 2.44 lakh people living in 61,838 houses using "DhanvantariRath,"an ambulance equipped with medical facilities.

Homeopathy and ayurvedic medicines have also been distributed topeople as per their requirements, it said.

The civic body cracked down on people not following standard operating procedures to contain the virus, and in one day, it collected Rs 1.2 lakh in fine from 229 people for not wearing masks, not using sanitiser, and spitting in public places, the SMC said.

A total of 36,888 people have been fined so far in the city and a sum of Rs 1.61 crore collected from them,it said.

It was the 11th trophy for the Frenchman with Madrid since taking over as coach for the first time in 2016.

The only previous league title was in 2017. Ronaldo left at the end of the following season, and since then Madrid's only titles had been the Club World Cup in 2018 and the Spanish Super Cup this year.

With his ability to manage egos and keep an entire squad full of stars happy and performing well throughout the season, Zidane quickly turned things around and got Madrid back to the level it was playing at before he had left.

He successfully took advantage of the unplanned pandemic break to guide Madrid to 10 straight victories — the team's best streak all season. Players threw the coach into the air during the title celebrations on Thursday.

“Zidane has been key for us,” Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said.

“He has guided this team. He has shown that he trusts all of his players. That doesn't happen with all coaches. And we believe in him.”

RECORD-BREAKING RAMOS

Ramos was among the leaders when Ronaldo was in the squad, and his role only increased in the last couple of seasons.

He contributed with his experience on defense and showed his scoring ability in attack, becoming the defender with most goals in the history of the league.

He scored 10 goals this season, with half of them coming after the pandemic break. He took over from Ronaldo as the team's main penalty taker and converted some decisive ones in recent matches, including in consecutive 1-0 wins against Getafe and Athletic Bilbao.

BENZEMA'S GOALS

Ramos is Madrid's second-best scorer this season behind Karim Benzema, who has 21 league goals and still has a chance of surpassing Barcelona's Lionel Messi for the league's golden boot award. Messi, who scored Barcelona's goal on Thursday, has 23 entering the final round.

Benzema, who scored twice against Villarreal, also finished with 21 league goals last season. The season before, with Ronaldo still as his teammate, he had five league goals.

The 32-year-old Benzema had also scored in each of the team's previous two matches.

SAFE COURTOIS

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois put to rest any doubts that lingered about him after an up-and-down first season with Madrid. He was solid all year and is in position to dethrone Jan Oblak as the goalkeeper with the fewest goals conceded in the league. The

Atlético Madrid goalkeeper had the best mark the last four seasons.

One of Courtois' great saves came at the end of Thursday's match to keep Villarreal from equalizing.

FORGOTTEN BALE AND RODRÍGUEZ

Gareth Bale and James Rodríguez were relegated to almost non-existent roles during the final stretch of the season. Bale didn't play in the last six matches, while Rodríguez didn't get any minutes in the last seven games.

Despite Zidane's constant talk about how he “counts on everyone” in the squad, few expect the duo to remain at the club going into next season. (AP)

