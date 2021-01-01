Surat, Jan 1 (PTI) Surat recorded 122 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the third highest for any district in Gujarat for the day after Ahmedabad and Vadodara, an official said on Friday.

The city limits accounted for 108 of the new cases and 115 of the 153 recoveries during the day, while the rest were from rural areas, he added.

The district's tally is now 49,365 and the toll stands at 1,137, with the day seeing no fatality, the official said.

