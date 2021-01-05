Surat, Jan 5 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Surat rose by 124 on Tuesday, while the toll and recovery count increased by one and 134 respectively, an official said.

The district's caseload stands at 49,882, including 1,140 deaths, he added.

"Surat city accounted for 106 of the new cases and 108 of the people who recovered. The rest were from rural areas. The city's recovery rate is 95.75 per cent with 35,856 people getting discharged so far," a Surat Municipal Corporation official said.

"Currently, 7,468 people are quarantined and 198 hospitalised, including 71 in civil hospital and SMIMER, where bed occupancy rates are 1.9 and 3.4 per cent respectively," he added.

Kamrej in rural Surat has 2,571 cases followed by 2,438 in Choryasi and 2,052 in Bardoli, while 1,053 people are quarantined and 12,051 discharged, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)