Panaji, Feb 13 (PTI) Less number of colourful floats, slender crowd against the traditional gathering of lakhs and low enthusiasm marked the annual Goa Carnival float parade held here on Saturday, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

The parade was led by the float of State Tourism Department carrying the mythological character King Momo.

Only 12 floats, as against the usual number of 30 to 40 floats, participated in the parade led by the float of state Tourism department which was taken out on D B Bandodkar Road.

The procession was flagged off by state Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar in the presence of dignitaries including Corporation of City of Panaji Mayor Uday Madkaikar.

The parade culminated at the Goa Kala Academy after covering a distance of 3 kms.

While some floats displayed traditional Goan culture and verve, many others gave the massage of conserving the environment.

In view of the pandemic, the state Tourism department had curtailed the number of the float parades to two from seven this year. The second parade would be held at Margao city on Sunday.

The Goa carnival parade usually begins on Fat Saturday evening every year with a procession headed by King Momo.

Traditionally, balloons, horse-drawn carriages, decorated bullock carts and elaborate floats mark the carnival parade.

Participation of dancing troupes, revellers wearing masks and costumes, live music, food and drinking etc are some of the festivities associated with this parade.

Goa's cumulative COVID-19 caseload stands at 52,831 as on Saturday, with 584 active cases, as per the state government.

