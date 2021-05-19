Osmanabad, May 19 (PTI) The Osmanabad district administration in Maharashtra has formed a task force to protect children in the possible "third wave" of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Wednesday.

District collector Kaustubh Divegaokar held a meeting with child specialist doctors regarding the measures to be taken to protect children in future.

The administration also decided to set up separate COVID-19 wards for children.

The collector said almost 8 per cent of all the COVID-19 patients are children.

