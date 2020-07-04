Aurangabad, Jul 4 (PTI) The Indian Council of Medical Research has given sanction for coronavirus testing in a lab set up in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said on Saturday.

The lab has been set up in the Paul Herbert Centre for DNA Barcoding and Biodiversity Studies in the university and is funded by AURIC as part of its CSR activity.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Donald Trump And People of USA on 244th Independence Day: Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

"The lab will commence testing with 100 swabs after log-in details are received in a day or two. The lab has received sanction from ICMR. AIIMS Nagpur was asked to submit a report on the lab," said a university official.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)