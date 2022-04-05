Chennai, Apr 5 (PTI): Thirty-two districts reported zero fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours as Tamil Nadu on Tuesday added 24 new cases, pushing the caseload to 34,52,955, the health department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities getting reported in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said.

Recoveries grew to 34,14,674 with 31 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours leaving 256 active infections, it said.

Chennai added 11 new infections while five districts reported new cases below five, each. As many as 32 districts reported zero new cases.

The state capital leads among districts with 7,51,142 cases overall.

A total of 19,156 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,57,13,531.

Among those who tested positive were 11 men and 13 women, the bulletin said.

