India News | COVID-19 Toll Rises to 160 in Rajasthan, Cases Stand at 6,657

Jaipur, May 23 (PTI) Rajasthan reported seven coronavirus deaths and 248 new cases on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 to 160 and positive cases to 6,742 in the state.

Two of the deaths were reported from Jaipur, Kota, Nagaur and one from Chittorgarh. The maximum number of positive cases were reported from Nagaur at 40.

Jodhpur reported 26 cases, followed by Pali (23), Jaipur (22), Rajsamand (19), Kota and Udaipur (14 each), Jalore (13), Bhilwara and Dungarpur (12 each), Jhunjhunu (8), Jhalawar (7), Ajmer and Barmer (6 each), Alwar (5), Churu and Sirohi (4 each), Tonk and Bikaner (3 each) and Dholpur and Sikar (2 each). Banswara, Bharatpur and Chittorgarh have recorded one case each.

Of the total 6,742 coronavirus cases reported in the state, 3,786 patients have recovered so far. There are 1,478 active cases in the state.

