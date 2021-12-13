Chandigarh, Dec 13 (PTI) Two people died from coronavirus in Haryana on Monday as 13 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 7,72,032, according to a health bulletin.

The infection has claimed 10,057 lives in the state till now.

According to the bulletin, fresh deaths were reported from Hisar and Panchkula districts.

Nine cases were reported from Gurugram and two each from Faridabad and Panchkula.

The total active cases in the state were 185 while the overall recoveries were 7,61,733.

The recovery rate stood at 98.67 per cent, the bulletin said.

