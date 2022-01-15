Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 15 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter public places like district courts, hotels, markets etc. from Sunday.

"Those not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to enter public places like district courts, hotels, markets etc. from tomorrow," said the Chief Minister while briefing media persons on the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Yogi Adityanath Thanks PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda for Making Him Candidate From Gorakhpur.

Sarma further asserted that there is no situation of lockdown in Assam yet, however, wearing a mask is a must.

Meanwhile, the Assam government also revised the timings of night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am with effect from January 8 until further orders. Earlier, the night curfew timings in Assam was from 11.30 am to 6 pm.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Blackbuck Skin Found in House of Doctor Accused of Performing Illegal Abortion in Wardha.

As per the Standard operating procedures (SOP) for COVID-19 issued by the Assam Chief Minister earlier this month, the workplace and business establishments shall remain open till 9 pm. The functioning of private and public offices will be also up to 9 pm.

Shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will remain open till 9 pm. The dine-in restaurants, dhabas and other eateries will be allowed to operate with up to 50 per cent of seating capacity till 9 pm, while the takeaway of food items from restaurants, dhabas and other eateries will be allowed till 10 pm. The opening of sale counters, showrooms, cold storages and warehouses is up to 9 pm.

Auto Rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis shall operate for passengers with 100 per cent seating capacity and observance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour for passengers. Pillion riding on motorcycles should be fully vaccinated and will be allowed only with the proper use of a mask.

In closed venues, the gathering is allowed upto 50 per cent of the seating capacity of the hall, auditorium etc limited to a maximum of 200, while in marriages and religious functions, 200 single vaccinated persons will be allowed and 100 persons will be allowed in funerals.

In cinema halls and theatres, 50 per cent of the seating capacity of fully vaccinated viewers and observance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour will be allowed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)