Lucknow, Jun 29 (PTI) With 18 fresh COVID-19 deaths reported in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll rose to 22,577 while total infection cases in the state climbed to 17,05,951 with as many as 174 new cases.

Of the 18 fatalities, seven were reported from Lucknow and two from Ghazipur, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement on Tuesday.

Of the 174 fresh COVID-19 cases, 13 were reported from Lakhimpur Kheri, followed by 12 cases each in Lucknow and Azamgarh, 11 in Varanasi and nine each in Prayagraj, Mainpuri and Ghaziabad.

In the past 24 hours, 254 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,80,428.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,946, as per the statement.

