Shimla, Jan 12 (PTI) As many as 93,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccination will be administered to frontline warriors, including healthcare workers and armed forces, in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday.

Thakur made the announcement while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements made for COVID-19 vaccination besides reviewing bird flu surveillance with the deputy commissioners of the state.

He said his government constituted a state-level steering committee to monitor effective administration of the vaccination.

In the first phase of COVID vaccination, 93,000 doses will be administered to frontline warriors at 46 sites across the state.

The state vaccination store has been set up at Shimla whereas regional vaccine store has been set up at Mandi and Dharamshala, Thakur said, adding that district vaccine stores have been set up in all 12 districts of the state, besides 371 stores in medical colleges, block level, CHC and PHCs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)