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Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday paid floral tributes to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary at the Chief Minister's official residence.

Remembering the contribution of Dr Ambedkar, the Chief Minister highlighted his lifelong commitment to social justice, equality, and national unity.

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Dhami said, "His entire life was dedicated to establishing the ideals of social harmony, equality, and justice. His visionary thoughts continue to serve as a beacon of inspiration for building a strong, inclusive society."

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday also paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar at Prerna Sthal in the parliament premises on the occasion of 135th Ambedkar Jayanti.

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Alongside Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju, and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders also paid tribute to Babasaheb in Delhi.

During the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge shared a light-hearted moment.

Sharing an X post, PM Modi said that his efforts towards nation-building are "deeply motivating".

"Tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. His efforts towards nation-building are deeply motivating. His life and work continue to inspire generations to build a just and progressive society," PM Modi wrote.

BR Ambedkar, fondly known as 'Babasaheb', was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'. Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights.

He died on 6 December 1956. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)