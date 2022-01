Pune. Jan 2 (PTI) A total of 10,000 Covaxin doses will be administered to teens in the 15-18 age group in Pune city at 40 locations under the COVID-19 vaccination drive that will begin for this segment on Monday, an official said.

These 40 centres are spread across the 15 wards of Pune Municipal Corporation, Suryakant Devkar, the civic body's chief immunizations officer, said on Sunday.

"Each centre will have 250 doses. Half the doses will be for those registering online and the rest for on spot arrivals. Mayor Muralidhar Mohol took stock of the situation today. On Monday, a symbolic drive will take place at a local hospital for children in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar," he added.

