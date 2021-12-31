New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): CoWIN registrations for the COVID-19 vaccination beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group will begin from January 1.

Both walk-in and online registration (through CoWIN) facilities will be made available for 15-18 yrs. CoWIN registrations will begin from January 1 and onsite registration from January 3.

Union Health Secretary on Tuesday chaired a workshop through video conference with all states and UTs to review the rollout of vaccination for the age group 15-18 and precautionary third dose for vulnerable categories - healthcare workers (HCW), frontline workers (FLW), and those in the 60+ age group who have co-morbidity.

As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2021, the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 is scheduled to begin from January 3, 2022, while administration of precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories will commence from January 10.

In the context of the vaccination of the age group 15-18 years, the Union Health Secretary informed the States and UTs that only 'Covaxin' will to be administered in this population category and additional doses of the vaccine will be sent to them.

States were informed that they have the option to designate some COVID Vaccination Center (CVC)s as dedicated CVC for the 15-18 age group exclusively which can also be reflected on Co-WIN. (ANI)

