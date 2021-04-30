Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked the district administrations across Maharashtra to immediately set up their oxygen projects and to ensure stocks of essential medicines are maintained and asserted that the state government has to be very careful and plan for the "third wave".

While talking to the Divisional Commissioner, Collector, Municipal Commissioner about the situation in COVID-19, the Chief Minister gave clear instructions to the district administration that not only the declaration but also its implementation should be seen, as per the Chief Minister's Office.

"Though the number of patients has stabilised to some extent due to strict restrictions in the state, now we have to be very careful and plan for the next third wave," said Thackeray.

As many as 66,159 new COVID cases and 771 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday. The total active cases in the state stand at 6,70,301. (ANI)

