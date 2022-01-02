New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): With 3,194 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, Delhi on Sunday witnessed its highest single-day spike since May 20, 2021.

As per a bulletin issued by the state health department on Sunday, the positivity rate in the national capital has gone up to 4.59 per cent. The positivity rate is highest since May 20, 2021.

The cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases in the city now stands at 14,54,121. There are 8,397 active cases in the state, out of which 4,759 patients are home isolated.

However, 1,156 people have recovered from the infection, taking the total number of discharged patients to 14,20,615.

Delhi also witnessed one COVID-related death in the last 24 hours. The COVID death toll in the national capital has gone up to 25,109.

During the last 24 hours, 83,867 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered, out of which 34,922 people received their first dose while 48,945 received their second dose of the vaccine.

Till date, a total of 2,64,48,623 vaccination doses have been administered in the national capital.

Delhi is witnessing a surge in fresh coronavirus infections over the last week following the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. (ANI)

