Chandigarh, Nov 24 (PTI) Chandigarh health authorities on Tuesday reported two more coronavirus deaths and 79 fresh cases, pushing the numbers to 265 fatalities and 16,848 infections.

There are 1,128 active cases as of now in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, according to a medical bulletin.

A total of 66 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 15,455, the bulletin said.

So far, 1,34,281 samples have been taken for testing, of which 1,16,658 tested negative while reports of 96 samples are awaited, it said.

