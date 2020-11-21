Chandigarh, Nov 21 (PTI) Twenty-three more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday as 719 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 1,45,667, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, the disease has claimed 4,595 lives in Punjab.

The places which reported new coronavirus cases included Jalandhar (156), Mohali (149) and Ludhiana (81).

There are 6,561 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, according to the bulletin.

A total of 592 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,34,511, the bulletin said.

Thirteen critical patients are on ventilator while 137 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 29,95,244 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

