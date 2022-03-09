Srinagar, Mar 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 24 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday that took the infection tally to 4,53,347, officials said.

No Covid-related death was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

Of the new cases, 12 each were recorded from the Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 10 cases, officials said.

Eleven of the total 22 districts in the Union Territory did not report any new case.

There are 312 active cases while the overall recoveries have reached 4,48,286, they said, adding that death toll stands at 4,749.

There were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory. No fresh case was reported since last evening, they added.

