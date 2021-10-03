Chandigarh, Oct 3 (PTI) Punjab recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday that took the infection count to 6,01,722, according to a medical bulletin.

No covid-related fatality was reported and the death toll stands at 16,520, it said.

Of the new cases, 13 were reported from Fazilka followed by three each in Jalandhar and Amritsar, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 286, according to the bulletin.

Eighteen people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those cured to 5,84,916, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh reported two new Covid cases, taking the total infection count to 65,237, it said. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last twenty-hours, and the death toll remained 819, it said.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 34, while the overall recoveries has reached 64,384, the bulletin added.

