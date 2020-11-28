Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) A total of 28 people died of Covid-19 in Punjab, pushing the state's fatality toll to 4,765 while 745 new cases took the infection count to 1,50,805 on Saturday.

There are 7,834 active Covid-19 cases in the state, as of now, the state's medical bulletin said.

Mohali reported 178 new cases, followed by 100 in Ludhiana and 99 in Jalandhar, among fresh cases witnessed in the state.

A total of 576 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 1,38,206, as per the bulletin.

Fifteen critical patients are on ventilator support while 164 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 31,56,767 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

