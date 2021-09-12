Chandigarh, Sep 12 (PTI) Punjab recorded 33 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday that took the infection tally to 6,01,040, according to a medical bulletin.

No Covid-related death was reported on Sunday. The death toll stands 16,453, it said.

The number of active cases in the state dropped to 306 from 319 on Saturday.

Of the new cases, Ludhiana reported nine, followed by seven in Patiala and five in Gurdaspur, according to the bulletin.

Forty-four people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,281, it said.

Chandigarh reported five new Covid cases, taking the infection count to 65,154.

With the death of an 80-year-old woman, the fatality count reached 817, the bulletin said, adding the number of active cases in the city stands at 30.

The overall recoveries from the infection has reached 64,307, it added.

