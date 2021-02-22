Chandigarh, Feb 22 (PTI) Chandigarh on Monday recorded 38 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 21,463, a medical bulletin here said.

The death of an 81-year-old woman took the toll to 350, it said.

There are 205 active cases as of now, the bulletin said.

A total of 18 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the overall recoveries 20,908, it said.

A total of 2,44,956 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,22,545 tested negative while reports of 142 samples were awaited, the bulletin added. PTI CHS

